Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 7.1%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 258,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,833,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $63,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

