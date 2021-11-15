Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00147256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00492101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00073978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.