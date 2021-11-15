BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of BellRing Brands worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $228,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

