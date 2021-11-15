Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Up 97.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 97.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $436,075.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

