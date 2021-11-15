Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $85.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

