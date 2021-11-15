B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of B&G Foods worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. FMR LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE BGS opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.