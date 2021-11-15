BiblePay Market Cap Achieves $350,231.16 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $350,231.16 and approximately $88,073.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

