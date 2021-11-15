Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Sells $419,798.16 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $419,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BGFV traded down $9.06 on Monday, hitting $35.06. 262,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

