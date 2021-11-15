Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.25

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 2921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

