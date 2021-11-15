Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Tops $0.26

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $8.68 million and $2.13 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

