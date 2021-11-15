Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

