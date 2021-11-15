Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $740.00

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $740.00 and last traded at $732.00, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $769.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $819.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.46.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

