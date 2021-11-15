Binemon (BIN) One Day Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Binemon has a market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 89.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.