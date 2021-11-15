Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.67 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.