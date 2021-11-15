Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($9.88) Per Share

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.88) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($12.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($8.33) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

