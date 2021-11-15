Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in October

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIOIF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Biome Grow has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

