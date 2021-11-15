BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $238.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

