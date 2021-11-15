BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Update

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMCS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,593. BioTech Medics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get BioTech Medics alerts:

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical services. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Therapeutic Laser Centers, Superior Patented Antimicrobial Solutions, and Proprietary Nutraceutical Products. Its product include SHBAN, BioBody Balance, and BioBody Energy.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BioTech Medics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTech Medics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.