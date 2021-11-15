Bird.Money (BIRD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $553,889.00

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $246.74 or 0.00377056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 127.8% against the dollar. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and $553,889.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,007 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

