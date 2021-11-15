BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Hits $28.51 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 72.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 1,119.8% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $28.51 million and $251,167.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.68 or 0.98839410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00585177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

