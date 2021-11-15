BitCoal Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $28,607.21 and $33.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00419875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.