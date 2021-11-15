Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $1.10 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $35.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $63.03 or 0.00103143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.55 or 0.00300382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003920 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

