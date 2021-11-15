Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 68.7% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $81,977.55 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.00306191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00103095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00147919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003919 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

