BitcoinZ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,256.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $14,256.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00306339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00145562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.