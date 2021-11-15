BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $8,587.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,203,868 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

