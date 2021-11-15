BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.