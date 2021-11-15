BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 535.9% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

