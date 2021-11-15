Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $324,472.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.38 or 0.99706042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.92 or 0.07028487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

