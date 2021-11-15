Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Raised to $35.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.