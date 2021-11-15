Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,122 ($14.66) and last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Approximately 3,307,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 826,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,124.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 996.48.

About Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

