Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). 1,130,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,384,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of £103.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

