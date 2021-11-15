B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 600 ($7.84). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BME. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON BME traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 585 ($7.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 570.57. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.