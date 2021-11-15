B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

