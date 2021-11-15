BMO Capital Markets Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $C$2.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 393,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,252. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.79.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

