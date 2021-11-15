BMO Capital Markets Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.
CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $C$2.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 393,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,252. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.79.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
