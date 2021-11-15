BMO Capital Markets Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 10,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

