Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

