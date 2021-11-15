Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

