Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$57.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$56.61. 86,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.27. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

