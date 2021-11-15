Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.61. 86,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.27. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

