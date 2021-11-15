Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BEI.UN traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 86,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.