Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.27. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

