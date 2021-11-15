Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$57.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$56.61. 86,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,826. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

