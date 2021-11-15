Bob’s Repair (BOB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,261.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $10,261.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

