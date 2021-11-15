Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 837 ($10.94) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 888.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 868.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.02. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

