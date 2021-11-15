Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 5.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.96 and last traded at $232.81. Approximately 688,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,317,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.96.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

