Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $8,655,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

