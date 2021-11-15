BOMB Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $971,570.53 and approximately $390,927.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,517.69 or 0.98791836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00587195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,214 coins and its circulating supply is 897,426 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

