Bone Biologics Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 22nd (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics’ (OTC:BBLG) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Bone Biologics had issued 1,510,455 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,929,889 based on an initial share price of $5.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BBLG opened at $3.56 on Monday. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corp. is a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets. Bone Biologics Corp. is based in BURLINGTON, Mass.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.