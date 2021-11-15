BOOM Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $54,657.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

