Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 5.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

